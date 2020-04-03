JUMBO-SIZED VERSIONS OF KELLOGG’S CEREALS ARE THE NEWEST SNACK FOOD
Kellogg’s just announced a new product called Jumbo Snax.
Why didn’t they think of this sooner!
Basically, Kellogg’s took four of their most popular cereals, made larger versions of the cereal pieces, and put them in little single-serving bags so you can eat them like you’d eat chips or popcorn with no milk needed.
The four cereals are: Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks, and Corn Pops.
These will go on sale next month.
.@KelloggsUS‘s Jumbo Snax are basically giant versions of our favorite childhood cereals! 🥣🙌 https://t.co/6TlrTsBpA0
— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) April 1, 2020