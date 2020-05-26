Listen Live

Jumpin Jack Flash! That’s An Owl?

They're a HOOT to have around!

By Josh

Nature is healing and also… watching TV?

Check out these beautiful owls that have taken up residence in Belgium, specifically Jos Baart’s ledge.

The four of them just hang out and… watch TV?

Check out the cool video below:

Isn’t that awesome? Nature is cool.

Related posts

WOW! An Incredibly Powerful America’s Got Talent Performance!

Gaga and Ariana’s New Song/Video Is A BOP!

Animal Crossing and Protests? Yeah. That Happened.