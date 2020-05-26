Jumpin Jack Flash! That’s An Owl?

Nature is healing and also… watching TV?

Check out these beautiful owls that have taken up residence in Belgium, specifically Jos Baart’s ledge.

The four of them just hang out and… watch TV?

Check out the cool video below:

We could hardly believe it when we got a message from Jos Baart telling us that Europe's biggest owl, the Eurasian eagle-owl, had made a nest in a planter in front of his window. Not only that, she had also hatched three giant chicks!#vroegevogels #springwatch #owl pic.twitter.com/gz1odkFLYC — Vroege Vogels (@VroegeVogels) May 18, 2020

Isn’t that awesome? Nature is cool.