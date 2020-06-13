June 13th and 14th, 2020

#20 The Man – Taylor Swift

#19 Level of Concern – Twenty One Pilots

#18 Stupid – Tate McRae

#17 The Bones – Maren Morris

#16 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

Congratulations to the class of 2020. pic.twitter.com/FANc3jqWqb — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 8, 2020

#15 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

#14 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#13 Lean on Me – Artists Can

#12 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

KOOL Cameo: If I Had a Million Dollars – The Barenaked Ladies

#11 Betterman – Virginia to Vegas

#10 Memories – Maroon 5

#9 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd

#8 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe and Julia Michaels

#7 Say So – Doja Cat

#6 My Oh My – Camila Cabello

#5 Circles – Post Malone

#4 Adore You – Harry Styles

#3 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Future Hit: Rain on Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber