June 15th and 16th, 2019

#20  Who Do You Love – Chainsmokers ft.5 Seconds Of Summer

#19 Never Really Over – Katy Perry

#18 Happier – Marshmello ft. Bastille

#17 La Di Da – Lennon Stella

#16 Two Punks In Love – Bulow  

#15 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco  

#14 Hang Ups – Scott Helman  

#13 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow  

#12 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid  

KOOL Cameo: Stop – Spice Girls

#11 Salvation – Strumbellas  

 

#10 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo  

#9 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max  

#8 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights  

#7 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes  

#6 Without Me – Halsey  

#5 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani

#4 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran-Justin Bieber  

#3 Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie

 

 

Future Hit: Cool – Jonas Brothers

#2 Walk Me Home – Pink  

#1 Sucker – Jonas Brothers

