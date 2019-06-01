June 1st and 2nd, 2019
#20 Here With Me – Marshmello-Chvrches #19 With You – Tyler Shaw #18 Be Alright […]
#20 Here With Me – Marshmello-Chvrches
#19 With You – Tyler Shaw
#18 Be Alright – Dean Lewis
#17 Happier – Marshmello-Bastille
#16 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
#15 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#14 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#13 Salvation – Strumbellas
#12 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
KOOL Cameo: Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
#11 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid
#10 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#9 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#8 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
#7 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights
#6 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding-Diplo
#5 Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie
#4 Without Me – Halsey
#3 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani
Future Hit: Sweet Little Lies – Bulow
#2 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
#1 Walk Me Home – Pink