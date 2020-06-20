Listen Live

June 20th and 21st, 2020

Featuring Marshmello and Halsey

By Top 20

#20 The Man – Taylor Swift 

#19 Stupid – Tate McRae

#18 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 

#17 X – Jonas Brothers 

#16 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#15 The Bones – Maren Morris 

#14 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber 

#13 Lean On Me – Artists Can 

#12 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

KOOL Cameo:  All Of Me – John Legend

#11 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa 

#10 In Your Eyes – The Weekend

#9  Betterman – Virginia To Vegas 

#8 If The World Was Ending – Jp Saxe ft. Julia Michaels 

#7 Say So – Doja Cat 

#6 My Oh My – Camila Cabello

#5 Circles – Post Malone 

#4 Adore You – Harry Styles 

#3 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Future Hit: Be Kind – Marshmello & Halsey

#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd 

#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber 

 

Related posts

June 13th and 14th, 2020

June 6th and 7th, 2020

May 30th and 31st, 2020

May 23rd and 24th, 2020

May 16th and 17th, 2020

May 9th and 10th, 2020

May 2nd and May 3rd, 2020

April 25th and 26th, 2020

April 18th and 19th, 2020