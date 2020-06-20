June 20th and 21st, 2020

#20 The Man – Taylor Swift

#19 Stupid – Tate McRae

#18 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

#17 X – Jonas Brothers

#16 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#15 The Bones – Maren Morris

#14 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

#13 Lean On Me – Artists Can

#12 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

KOOL Cameo: All Of Me – John Legend

#11 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#10 In Your Eyes – The Weekend

#9 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas

#8 If The World Was Ending – Jp Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

#7 Say So – Doja Cat

#6 My Oh My – Camila Cabello

#5 Circles – Post Malone

#4 Adore You – Harry Styles

#3 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Future Hit: Be Kind – Marshmello & Halsey

#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber