June 22nd and 23rd, 2019

#20 Happier – Marshmello-Bastille

#19 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#18 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#17 La Di Da – Lennon Stella

#16 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#15 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#14 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid

#13 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo

#12 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow

KOOL Cameo: Party For Two – Shania Twain ft. Mark Mcgrath

#11 Never Really Over – Katy Perry

#10 Salvation – Strumbellas

#9 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

#8 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights

#7 Without Me – Halsey

#6 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#5 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani

#4 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber

#3 Me! – Taylor Swift ft.Brendon Urie

Future Hit: You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

#2 Walk Me Home – Pink

#1 Sucker – Jonas Brothers