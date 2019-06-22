June 22nd and 23rd, 2019
#20 Happier – Marshmello-Bastille
#19 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#18 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#17 La Di Da – Lennon Stella
#16 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#15 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#14 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid
#13 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding x Diplo
#12 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow
KOOL Cameo: Party For Two – Shania Twain ft. Mark Mcgrath
#11 Never Really Over – Katy Perry
#10 Salvation – Strumbellas
#9 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
#8 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights
#7 Without Me – Halsey
#6 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#5 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani
#4 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber
#3 Me! – Taylor Swift ft.Brendon Urie
Future Hit: You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
#2 Walk Me Home – Pink
#1 Sucker – Jonas Brothers