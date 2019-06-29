June 29th and 30th, 2019
Our All-Canadian Countdown! Almost. We made an obvious exception.
#20 Spirit Of The West – Home For A Rest
#19 Marianas Trench – Haven’t Had Enough
#18 Great Big Sea – When I’m Up (I Can’t Get Down)
#17 The Trews – Highway Of Heroes
#16 Serena Ryder – Stompa
#15 Nickelback – How You Remind Me
#14 Magic! – Rude
#13 Michael Buble – Home
#12 The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face
#11 Barenaked Ladies – If I Had $1 000 000
#10 Justin Bieber – Sorry
#9 Sarah McLaughlin – I Will Remember You
#8 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#7 The Tragically Hip – New Orleans Is Sinking
#6 Maestro Fresh West – Backbone Slide
#5 Alanis Morissette – Ironic
#4 Tom Cochrane – Life Is A Highway
#3 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#2 Shania Twain – Man! I Feel Like A Woman
#1 Bryan Adams – Summer of ‘69
BLAST From the Past: Sloan – Rest Of My Life
KOOL CAMEO: Rolling Stones – You Can’t Always Get What You Want