June 8th and 9th, 2019
New number-one song this week!
#20 La Di Da – Lennon Stella
#19 Be Alright – Dean Lewis
#18 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
#17 Happier – Marshmello ft. Bastille
#16 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow
#15 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#14 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#13 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#12 Salvation – Strumbellas
Kool Cameo: Sweet Escape – Gwen Stefani
#11 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid
#10 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
#9 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#8 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo
#7 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights
#6 Without Me – Halsey
#5 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber
#4 Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie
#3 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani
Future Hit: Never Really Over – Katy Perry
#2 Walk Me Home – Pink
#1 Sucker – Jonas Brothers