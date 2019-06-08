June 8th and 9th, 2019

#20 La Di Da – Lennon Stella

#19 Be Alright – Dean Lewis

#18 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#17 Happier – Marshmello ft. Bastille

#16 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow

#15 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#14 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#13 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#12 Salvation – Strumbellas

Kool Cameo: Sweet Escape – Gwen Stefani

#11 Eastside – Benny Blanco ft. Halsey and Khalid

#10 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

#9 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#8 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo

#7 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights

#6 Without Me – Halsey

#5 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber

#4 Me! – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie

#3 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani

Future Hit: Never Really Over – Katy Perry

#2 Walk Me Home – Pink

#1 Sucker – Jonas Brothers