Do you struggle to find couch space? No problem! Just throw on your onesie and sit where ever you want!

According to the website from ThinkGeek, “The junk in the trunk bean bag onesie comes in one Gumby green color, and is made from cotton, and filled with cotton and polyester fiber mix and polystyrene balls.”

It was an April fools joke, however; people seem to think this concept is brilliant leading us to believe that this will be available soon!