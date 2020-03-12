Juno Awards Cancelled This Weekend

This is a move that music publicist say was the right call but devastating to the industry.

Canada’s biggest night, celebrating music was to take please with thousands of people made up of fans, musical acts and industry people at the SaskTel Centre and was going to be broadcast on CBC on Sunday night.

Some acts had already flown into Saskatoon ahead of the festivities that would have started Thursday, while others had already made the decision to cancel their appearances.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences said Thursday morning the decision was made with input and guidance from local tourism and provincial health authorities.

Alessia Cara was going to host the affair and is up for six nominations.