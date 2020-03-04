JURASSIC PARK ALERT: DINO DNA FOUND!

Wow, that’s one big pile of… DNA?

Researchers in Montana have found chromosomes and DNA in a 75 MILLION year old fossil that once belong to a baby dino.

For years, scientists have believed that it was impossible for the DNA to last longer than one million years, but science was wrong!

Dr. Alida Bailleul and her team found the samples in the a fossilized skull of a baby hypacrosaurus. Fun fact! Baby dino skulls are made of cartilage, ergo it’s possible for some DNA to be leftover!

They say evidence of DNA, as the cells found in the skull are consistent and respond like DNA.

OHHHH WE’RE GETTING CLOSE TO DINO TIME! I BELIEVE!