“Jurassic World’ Sequel Is Delayed Again

It looks like we’re going to have to wait until the summer of 2022 before we get to see more dinosaurs.

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures has delayed “Jurassic World: Dominion” by another year, but by the time we see it, it will be 2022.

Big Hollywood studios have been shuffling release dates around as the industry tries to recover from the shutdown in March.

The theatres are still closed in many cities around the world.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in a spin-off from the 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park” about the return of dinosaurs.