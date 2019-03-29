Jussie Smollett Ordered To Pay Back Chicago $130,000!

Jussie is to cover the cost of the investigation by Chicago Police for overtime worked by more than two dozen detectives and officers who spent weeks looking into Smollett’s claim in January, including reviewing video and physical evidence and conducting interviews.

Prosecutors dropped Jussie’s case earlier this week infuriating The Chicago police department and Mayor! There were 16 felony counts charged against him after he was accused of making a false police report about being the target of a racist anti-gay attack in January!

Smollett has maintained his innocence and insisted that the attack was real.