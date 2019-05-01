Listen Live

Jussie Smollett Will Not Be Back For Season 6 Of Empire

The scandal continues...

By Dirt/Divas

Jussie Smollett will not be back for the next season of “Empire” according to Fox Entertainment!

Heading into season 6, there is an agreement in his contract that says that he and the show can negotiated an extension but for now- his character Jamal will not return…

Jussie’s character will also be removed for the last couple of episodes of season 5. 

There is still allegations by Chicago officials that the actor lied about a racially motivated attack back in January!

