Just 16 Minutes Of Less Sleep Can Ruin Your Entire Day

According to a new study out of the University of South Florida, missing out on a very small amount of sleep can wreck the entire next day.

The researchers found that people who got just 16 minutes less sleep than usual had a tough time focusing and processing information the next day.

It was mostly true on work days, when people had to do a bunch of stuff they weren’t excited about.

On weekends, the effect was smaller, people who missed out on a few minutes of sleep didn’t have as much trouble focusing. So if you’re going to stay up late, do it on the weekends.

