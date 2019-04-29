Listen Live

Just 16 Minutes Of Less Sleep Can Ruin Your Entire Day

Maybe don't watch another episode...

By Life Hacks

According to a new study out of the University of South Florida, missing out on a very small amount of sleep can wreck the entire next day.

The researchers found that people who got just 16 minutes less sleep than usual had a tough time focusing and processing information the next day.

It was mostly true on work days, when people had to do a bunch of stuff they weren’t excited about.

On weekends, the effect was smaller, people who missed out on a few minutes of sleep didn’t have as much trouble focusing.  So if you’re going to stay up late, do it on the weekends.

