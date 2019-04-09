Just In Time For Prom…Croissant Corsages!
Make your prom Butter than ever!
A baker and a flower shop have teamed up in Dallas to offer a new accessory for prom! The croissant is surrounded by baby’s breath and your choice of rose colour.
Check out this Croissant Corsage! Its beautiful and delicious! So when you’re working up an appetite on the dance floor and need a snack- you’ve got one on your wrist!
The idea was inspired by a 2017 viral moments from a couple of high school kid’s text exchange and auto correct!
when you say croissant instead of corsage pic.twitter.com/3yg7Z0TeTa
— Melanie (@melskels7) October 9, 2016