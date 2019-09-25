Just To Be Clear- Jennifer Lawrence Did Not Post Her Own Bridle Registry On Amazon!
But she is working with them!
Yes, Jennifer Lawrence is getting married and there is a post on Amazon regarding J-Law and her favourite things. But this is not her own personal registry but rather a list of things for those who need a little inspiration for their registry! Check it out!
A statement on the registry from Jenn reads in part: “Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming.”
“For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favourite registry wish-list items. It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place.”
A few of the items that Lawrence is promoting is the Yeti Cooler, a pasta machine and a yoga mat!