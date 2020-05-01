Justin And Hailey Deliver Lunch To A Stratford Hospital
So awesome!
Two hundred sandwiches were donated to staff at Stratford General Hospital by Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Social media began lighting up with reports of the donation on Thursday afternoon. The couple have been staying at their home near Puslinch during the lockdown.
Owner of Sirkel Foods in Stratford, Kelly says she will never forget this moment…
It was a pleasure to do this for the hospital today. Thanks @justinbieber and @haileybieber https://t.co/OMFEaMikzP
— Sirkel Foods (@Sirkelfoods) April 30, 2020