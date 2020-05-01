Listen Live

Justin And Hailey Deliver Lunch To A Stratford Hospital

So awesome!

By Dirt/Divas

Two hundred sandwiches were donated to staff at Stratford General Hospital by Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Social media began lighting up with reports of the donation on Thursday afternoon.  The couple have been staying at their home near Puslinch during the lockdown.

Owner of Sirkel Foods in Stratford, Kelly says she will never forget this moment…

 

