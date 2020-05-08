Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Release New Song “Stuck With You”

The two have been friends for years and have been promising fans a collaboration, and finally- it’s here!

The music video, posted to YouTube late Thursday, features footage of everyday Americans living in lockdown as the country struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19.

All proceeds from their new single “Stuck With U” will go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of first responders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.