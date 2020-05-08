Listen Live

Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Release New Song “Stuck With You”

A Very Timely Song For Those Stuck Inside!

By Dirt/Divas

The two have been friends for years and have been promising fans a collaboration, and finally- it’s here!

 

The music video, posted to YouTube late Thursday, features footage of everyday Americans living in lockdown as the country struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19.

 

All proceeds from their new single “Stuck With U” will go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of first responders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Related posts

Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, John Legend and More Added to ‘The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’

Lady Gaga Announces Release Date For The Long-Awaited ‘Chromatica’

Elon Musk And His Girl Friend Grimes Have Confirmed The Name Of Their Newborn Son!