Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Justin Bieber Announces New Album And Tour For 2020!

Happy New Year To Us All!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s A Christmas Miracle…. Ok maybe not, but Justin Bieber fans got a holiday treat when JB announced a new album and tour in 2020!

Justin made the big announcement earlier this week and released a video explaining his plans for the New Year!

 

New album, new tour and even a new mini docu-series!  His new single is called ‘Yummy” and will be released on January 3rd!

Related posts

Alex Trebek Looks Healthy And Well At The Lakers Game!

The Royal Families Share Their Holiday Photos Online

Madonna Cancels Final Show On Her North American Tour, Due To Pain