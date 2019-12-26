Justin Bieber Announces New Album And Tour For 2020!

It’s A Christmas Miracle…. Ok maybe not, but Justin Bieber fans got a holiday treat when JB announced a new album and tour in 2020!

Justin made the big announcement earlier this week and released a video explaining his plans for the New Year!

December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020 pic.twitter.com/IcrbC72P3M — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 23, 2019

New album, new tour and even a new mini docu-series! His new single is called ‘Yummy” and will be released on January 3rd!