Justin Bieber & Billie Eilish Team Up for ‘Bad Guy Remix

If you have kids, then it’s more than likely that they are totally into Billie Eilish! Billie has been making a name for herself since 2016 with the debut of her first single “Ocean Eyes.” She also collaborated with Khalid on the song “Lovely” which was one of the soundtrack songs for “13 Reasons Why.”

Her latest single “Bad Guy” is fun, catchy and got the attention of Justin Bieber who decided to remix the track with Billie! Check it out!