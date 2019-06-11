Justin Bieber Briefly Challenged Tom Cruise To A UFC Fight

It all started when JB issued a challenge to Cruise on Twitter. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon” he wrote. “Tom if you don’t take this fight you’re scared and you will never live it down.”

MMA star Conor McGregor was quick to respond, offering to host the match between the 25-year-old singer and the 56-year-old action star. McGregor wrote on twitter, ”If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.”

But by Monday, Justin had a change of heart tweeting out that he had changed his mind!

“Damn sorry Tom didn’t realize you were pushin 60.. to let everyone down but with all due respect I cant fight senior citizens.if you were 5 years younger I woulda had to box ur ears in.”

Tom Cruise is said to be currently working on Top Gun: Maverick, the much anticipated Top Gun sequel, due out in 2020.

