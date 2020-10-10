Justin Bieber & Crocs Team Up For New Collection!

Justin Bieber & Crocs have teamed up for a new collection! In an Instagram post to promote the new collection, Crocs writes, “We’ve been a longtime fan of his [Justin Bieber] and we’re excited to bring the magic to all of you on 10.13.”

The new collection is the same colour as Justin’s signature clothing line, Drew House, and the Crocs come with eight custom Jibbitz charms.

Justin shares, “As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

Croctober is a big time of year for Crocs, so why not collaborate with one of the world’s biggest fans!