Justin Bieber Is All Of Us In This Celebratory Clip As Maple Leafs Make Return
His reaction is priceless
Justin Bieber might be the biggest Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Hockey is back and Bieber showed his pride for the time in a video clip he posted to social media after the team won Friday’s game.
They were playing the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Leafs were losing 3-0, but with only 4 minutes left in the game, they managed to tie the game up and won in overtime.
This is all of us:
.@justinbieber is every @MapleLeafs fan tonight.
🎥: @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/fVEZ3LFP13
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 8, 2020
He also celebrated the win on his Instagram:
Go Leafs Go!