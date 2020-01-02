Justin Bieber Is Headed Back To YouTube With A New Docu-Series!

As previously announced, big things are coming from Justin now that it’s 2020. There’s a new album, a tour and a docs-series coming to YouTube.

Justin Bieber: Seasons.’ Is set to premiere on Monday, January 27 at 12:00pm, the docu-series will give his fans a full circle look at his life.

In a statement, Justin says, “When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ is an all-access, 10-episode original documentary series chronicling the making of Justin Bieber’s first album in four years.