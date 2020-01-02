Listen Live

Justin Bieber Is Headed Back To YouTube With A New Docu-Series!

It’s where it all started for him!

By Dirt/Divas

As previously announced, big things are coming from Justin now that it’s 2020.   There’s a new album, a tour and a docs-series coming to YouTube.

Justin Bieber: Seasons.’  Is set to premiere on Monday, January 27 at 12:00pm, the docu-series will give his fans a full circle look at his life.

In a statement, Justin says, “When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ is an all-access, 10-episode original documentary series chronicling the making of Justin Bieber’s first album in four years.

Related posts

Kathy Griffin Got Married In Surprise New Year’s Day Wedding

The Most Significant Pop Culture Events Of The Past 10 Years! 

Netflix Says People Love Adam Sandler! People’s Favourite Titles of 2019!