Justin Bieber Is In Trouble With PETA

“Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement exclusive to Page Six on Thursday.

“Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care.’”

Justin took to social media to show off his new Savannah cats who he named Sushi and Tina.

Justin has even launched an Instagram page for the cats that has already accumulated more than 122,000 followers.

While these cats are legally restricted in many parts of the US, they are legal in California and South Carolina, where Bieber and Baldwin live and had their wedding…