Justin Bieber Is Teasing Something Big For 2020!

Justin posted a cryptic message on Twitter Wednesday, uploading a seven-second video that showed the year 2020.

Justin has been teasing fans with the possibility of new music! As everyone waits for some solo tracks, Justin has had a new hits this past year while teaming up with the likes of Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care,” Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours” and a guest verse on Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.”