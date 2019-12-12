Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Justin Bieber Is Teasing Something Big For 2020!

JB is teasing us with something, but what?

By Dirt/Divas

Justin posted a cryptic message on Twitter Wednesday, uploading a seven-second video that showed the year 2020.

 

 

Justin has been teasing fans with the possibility of new music!  As everyone waits for some solo tracks, Justin has had a new hits this past year while teaming up with the likes of Ed Sheeran’s “I Don’t Care,” Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours” and a guest verse on Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.”

Related posts

Time Magazine Names Lizzo Entertainer Of The Year!

Unconfirmed: But Ace Ventura 3 May Be In The Works!

William Shatner Files For Divorce