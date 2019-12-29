Justin Bieber Loves His Tim Horton’s, But Doesn’t Love The New Lids!

Earlier this year, Tim Horton’s revamped their coffee lids to make them all essentially dome lids. There is a trick, by the way to flatten them…

Justin took to instagram Friday to speak out against the new design, which still has many Canadians divided.

He wrote:

“These new lids are uncomfortable on the mouth, and you get very little liquid each drink,” Bieber wrote. “I know (the old ones) could leak, but it was easier to drink out of … the coffee would come out better … it’s a damn outrage and needs to be changed back.”

Bieber also posted a poll on his instagram page with the question, “Who’s Canadian and misses these lids at Tim Hortons like I do?”

According to his post, 70% of Canadians agreed that the old Tim Hortons cups were better.

The president of Timmy’s says that the new environmentally friendly lids are actually better and will cause less spills. For what its worth, the Timmy’s bosses did take the time to respond to Bieber says;

“Sorry you aren’t loving our new lids, but the good news is that they’re made with 100% recyclable plastic,” they wrote. “We’d love to have you join our team that’s working to make them even better! DM us.”

Bieber replied on Saturday, writing: “We’re making a change one lid at a time. Thanks @timhortons.”