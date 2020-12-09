JUSTIN BIEBER PERFORMING A VIRTUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE CONCERT

In partnership with U.S. brand T-Mobile, Justin announced Monday that he will perform on New Year’s Eve.

Justin says fans can expect some surprises as he looks forward to giving fans a safe way to ring in 2021.

Tickets are $39.26 for Canadians which include taxes and fees with access to the event available until 3 pm on January 1st (just in case you don’t make it to midnight)

Fans can tune in to the live stream beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, with Bieber set to take the stage at 11 p.m.

This will be JB’s first concert since he stopped his Purpose Tour in 2017.