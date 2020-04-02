Justin Bieber Postpones ‘Changes’ Tour
Justin has decided to delay his ‘Changes’ tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A statement reads:
“While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew – has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”
“He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured as soon as the dates are rescheduled.”
The tour was scheduled to start in Seattle on May 14 and would have been in Canada in September.
Here’s the statement from Justin released to Twitter.
The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe pic.twitter.com/poFd9pQGSN
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 1, 2020