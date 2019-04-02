Listen Live

Justin Bieber Pranks Fans On April Fools!

JB gets the last laugh!

By Dirt/Divas

JB posted an ultrasound pick suggesting that Hailey was pregnant! 

 

They were very committed to this prank staging Hailey in a doctors office with medical staff around her as if they were having an ultrasound done!

 

If U thought it was April fools

He then photoshopped a puppy into another sonogram photo and quipped “Wait omg is that a,,, [sic] APRIL FOOLS.” Hilarious. But why was Hailey holding her stomach in that doctor’s office?

 

Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS

Haha! Good one!

