Justin Bieber Pranks Fans On April Fools!
JB gets the last laugh!
JB posted an ultrasound pick suggesting that Hailey was pregnant!
They were very committed to this prank staging Hailey in a doctors office with medical staff around her as if they were having an ultrasound done!
He then photoshopped a puppy into another sonogram photo and quipped “Wait omg is that a,,, [sic] APRIL FOOLS.” Hilarious. But why was Hailey holding her stomach in that doctor’s office?
