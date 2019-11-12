Justin Bieber Settles Lawsuit!

Looks like JB can finally put this one behind him after he and his legal team reached a settlement deal with a guy who accused Justin of assault in Cleveland in 2016.

The man filed an assault against Justin after an NBA finals game. The man by the name of Tobias Cannon claimed that JB assaulted him and screamed racial slurs at him.

Justin claims this entire innocent was in self defence. Before this case was set to go to trail, it appears that the two sides have settled this privately.