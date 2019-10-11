Justin Bieber Wants to Sell His $8.5 Million Home
Furniture Included. Make an Offer!
Just Bieber and his wife Haley Baldwin are, apparently, looking to move. Biebs has posted a bunch of photos of their home to Instagram and, in the captions, has written “I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it” and “I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER”
They bought the house in July and have decorated it with skateboards, weird stuffed dolls, arcade games and art reminiscent of graffiti.
Check it out. Make an offer?
