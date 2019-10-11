Justin Bieber Wants to Sell His $8.5 Million Home

Just Bieber and his wife Haley Baldwin are, apparently, looking to move. Biebs has posted a bunch of photos of their home to Instagram and, in the captions, has written “I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it” and “I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER”

They bought the house in July and have decorated it with skateboards, weird stuffed dolls, arcade games and art reminiscent of graffiti.

Check it out. Make an offer?

View this post on Instagram Home vibes A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 11, 2019 at 2:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram Home vibes A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 11, 2019 at 2:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram Home vibes A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 11, 2019 at 2:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 11, 2019 at 2:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested? A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 11, 2019 at 2:26am PDT

Header Image: Justin Bieber / Instagram