Listen Live

Justin Bieber Wants to Sell His $8.5 Million Home

Furniture Included. Make an Offer!

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

Just Bieber and his wife Haley Baldwin are, apparently, looking to move. Biebs has posted a bunch of photos of their home to Instagram and, in the captions, has written “I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it” and “I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER

They bought the house in July and have decorated it with skateboards, weird stuffed dolls, arcade games and art reminiscent of graffiti.

Check it out. Make an offer?

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Home vibes

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Home vibes

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Home vibes

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested?

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

Header Image: Justin Bieber / Instagram

Related posts

September 28th and 29th, 2019

Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard Will Stand Trial

There Are A Lot Of Celebrities In Taylor Swifts New Music Video For ” You Need To Calm Down”

LISTEN: Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber Collaborate On New Song “I Don’t Care”

WATCH: Jason Momoa Shaves To Send A Message

Celebrity Doll Ridiculed Because It’s So Bad

Adam Levine’s Daughter Has His Toes!

ICYMI- Sister Act 25th Anniversary Reunion on The View

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly! Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion