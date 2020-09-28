Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Reportedly Welcome Second Child:

NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass has confirmed that the couple welcomed their second child! Bass didn’t give any other details as far as if their new bundle of joy is a boy or a girl.

Timberlake and Biel are already parents to a 5-year-old son, Silas.

The new parents have yet to comment on their new family status and never revealed Biel was pregnant.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2https://t.co/dy4JZYAAxm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 25, 2020

Biel and Timberlake started dating in 2007 and married in 2012. Their son Silas arrived in 2015.