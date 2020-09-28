Listen Live

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Reportedly Welcome Second Child:

Wait, what?

By Dirt/Divas

NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass has confirmed that the couple welcomed their second child!  Bass didn’t give any other details as far as if their new bundle of joy is a boy or a girl.

 

Timberlake and Biel are already parents to a 5-year-old son, Silas.

Credit: Jessica Biel/Instagram

The new parents have yet to comment on their new family status and never revealed Biel was pregnant.

 

Biel and Timberlake started dating in 2007 and married in 2012. Their son Silas arrived in 2015.

