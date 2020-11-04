Justin Timberlake Crashes Joe Biden Campaign Volunteers’ Zoom Call!
How cool is that!
So, It’s election day! You’re doing your civic duty, you’re volunteering and then JT crashes your zoom meeting.
Justin Timberlake surprised a group of Joe Biden campaign volunteers in Philadelphia by crashing their Zoom call on Election Day.
Once the volunteers got over the shock of the superstar crashing the call, JT listened to a few of them share stories about why they got involved and praised them for their efforts!