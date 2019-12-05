Justin Timberlake Publicly Apologizes To Wife Jessica Biel For His “Strong Laps In Judgement”

About a week ago, JT was spotted with his co-star Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar. Photos were taken of the pair holding hands and perhaps getting a little too cozy.

Justin took to social to apologize and clear the air…

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love,” he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better,” he confessed.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

The post continues, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Jessica and Justin have been married since 2012.