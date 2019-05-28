K9 Cinemas Is Now A Thing! That’s Right, Bring Your Pooch To The Movies With You!
There’s a movie theatre that allows you to bring your dog and has bottomless wine!
If you have a fur baby, odds are that you would like to bring them everywhere with you. There’s now a movie theatre that not only allows you to bring the dog, but they also cater to your four-legged friend!
Bear approves of the change from chairs to couches! Big party tomorrow so make sure you have your passes. You can buy them still at www.k9cinemas.com/tickets. We will be celebrating our transition from a pop up shop to a permanent location open mon-sat at the party tomorrow. Special details will be announced during the party so come excited! 🎉🐶🎥
K9 Cinemas in Plano, Texas lets one human bring two dogs (max) in at all their screenings. And if that doesn’t get your tail wagging, this might. The Cinema also offers humans bottomless wine our four shots of whiskey!
The theatre offers “Karaoke Margarita Night” and “Trivia nights” also. The theatre also offers up snacks for both humans and their dogs! Prices are as such: $15 for people, $10 for kids and $5 for dogs!
The theatres feature comfy couches for you and your dog and there is also a large concrete area up front in case your pooch wants to mingle and sniff butts for a while during the movie!
Tonight is our FIRST BRING YOUR DOG TO CHURCH NIGHT. We will be streaming Watermarks @theporch at 7pm. Due to limited seating please use coupon code THEPORCH19 before coming to reserve a seat online at k9cinemas.com/tickets. This will zero out your order. Tuesday nights are free to attend. Today is exactly 6 months since we opened and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 🎉 Another row of couches is arriving this week as well. See you all tonight!