KAIROS Good Friday Walk for Justice

Simcoe County KAIROS will hold its 6th annual Good Friday Walk for Justice in downtown Barrie on April 19th. Similar walks are held in Toronto and other urban centres. Assembling at Meridian Place in Downtown Barrie at 1:00 pm, the walk is intended to acknowledge and remember deaths in our community due to homelessness and the opioid overdose crisis. Reflection and prayer at Meridian Place, will be followed by a meditative walk and the laying of a remembrance wreath at the Spirit Catcher. A return walk to Meridian Place will conclude with closing reflections, a commissioning to action, and a sharing of soup and bread. The soup and bread will be served in a zero-waste environment. Please “Lug-a-Mug”. (Bring a re-usable cup that you can take home and wash.) Walk and reflections will last about one hour.

Sponsored by Simcoe County Kairos, part of the Kairos Canada Network: Canadian Ecumenical Justice Initiatives. For more information, contact Elaine at 705-252-3459 or kairos.simcoecounty@gmail.com