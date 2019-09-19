KALE-FLAVOURED CANDY CANES ARE HERE FOR CHRISTMAS

A candy and toy company called Archie McPhee just rolled out some new candy canes for Christmas, and the headliner are their KALE-FLAVOURED candy canes.

They’re green and white-striped like regular spearmint candy canes, but they taste like KALE.

They’re also selling two other new flavours: Pizza and ham.

Last year, they made the news with candy canes that tasted like mac and cheese. Those candy canes are available again this year.

If you’re interested, you can buy a six-pack of any of the new candy cane flavours for $6.50 on their website.