Kaley Cucco Has Another TV Show In The Works!

It’s a new flight attendant series and it has been picked up for a new streaming site. The Show will run on WarnerMedia, an upcoming streaming service for Warner Bros. TV.

According to multiple sources,

Kaley Cuoco has developed The Flight Attendant, an adaptation of Chris Bohjalian’s bestselling 2018 novel, and will star as Cassandra Bowden, who has to turn detective when she wakes up next to a dead body in a Dubai hotel bed and tries to piece together the mystery of the man’s death.

Kaley will also be doing another project for Warner Bros this time an animated show where Kaley will voice Harley Quinn in the new series.