Kaley Cuoco Says COVID-19 ‘Forced’ Her To Live With Husband

Kaley has been married to her husband Karl Cook for more than a year now, but the two have lived a part due to work schedules.

Kaley told Jimmy Kimmel that they weren’t living together at first when the quarantine started… She continues;

“We’ve been married a year and a half, have been together almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together. It’s been great for our relationship. And we like each other, we realize!”

She added: “We moved in and I can’t find anything, but the house is great. I think Karl would love it if I found my make-up at some point.”