Kaley Cuoco Welcomes Two Little Family Members

Kaley introduced two little piggies to her fans. Kaley was “forced” to take the plunge and move in with her husband, Karl Cook due to the pandemic took to instagram to show off her little piglets.

Meet Leeroy and Wilbur!

“I got the best quarantine surprise today!… My (heart) can barely handle it,” the 34-year-old actress wrote. “Anything 4 legged is always welcome at our ranch!”

Cuoco is well known as an animal lover, and already has three dogs — Norman, Dumpy and Luz — and a mini horse named Shmooshy. She and Cook have also fostered dwarf ponies over the years.