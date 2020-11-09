Listen Live

Kamala Harris Becomes the First female Vice President!

“I may be the first, but I won’t be the last”

By Kool Mornings

Fun Facts About Kamala Harris For Kids!

 

She was born in Oakland, California!

  • She is the daughter of Jamaican (father) and Indian/Tamil (mother) immigrants.
  • Kamala means “lotus” flower in Sanskrit.
  • She was the first woman, first African-American, and first Asian-American to become the attorney general of California.
  • She is the first African-American woman to become a California Senator.
  • She is the first woman of colour to become a running mate in the US presidential elections, and the third woman after Sarah Palin and Geraldine Ferraro.
  • Her stepchildren call her “Momala” (mother + Kamala).
  • She published two non-fiction books and one children’s book.
  • She will be the first African-American, first Asian-American, and first female Vice President.
  • She also lived and went to school in Quebec attending Westmount high school

