Kanye Lays Down “Jesus Walks” At Sunday Church Service

"God show me the way because the devil trying to break me down..."

Maybe Kanye will start doing a church tour!

Apparently this is the church service to be at, the Kardashian-West squad attend weekly as well as the other siblings and other celebs.

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom were spotted, Busy Phillips, DJ Diplo and Courtney Love have all been spotted in attendance.

Of course though Kim K got some back lash after a video of her daughter North was posted and she was wearing lipstick. C’mon people the girl is 7 and likes to play dress up. Where’s the harm in that… also… quit mom-shaming.

 

