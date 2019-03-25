Kanye Lays Down “Jesus Walks” At Sunday Church Service

Maybe Kanye will start doing a church tour!

Apparently this is the church service to be at, the Kardashian-West squad attend weekly as well as the other siblings and other celebs.

Kanye West trying to show you God’s way if the devil’s tryna keep you down(?) Here’s everything we know about the new celeb hot spot ‘Sunday Service’. https://t.co/VOxT3dZkgI pic.twitter.com/VnQd6QP4d6 — E! News (@enews) March 25, 2019

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom were spotted, Busy Phillips, DJ Diplo and Courtney Love have all been spotted in attendance.

Of course though Kim K got some back lash after a video of her daughter North was posted and she was wearing lipstick. C’mon people the girl is 7 and likes to play dress up. Where’s the harm in that… also… quit mom-shaming.