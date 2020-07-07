Kanye West Trademarks ‘#WestDayEver’ For Clothing And Footwear!

West announced last week a 10-year deal with Gap that would see a line of clothes and shoes available sometime next year.

Kanye has now filed a trademark for the hashtag phrase #WestDayEver” to be used as part of the branding. The branding will also include “Yeezy Gap.”

The legal filing means the rapper, can put ‘West Day Ever’ on a slew of products ranging from t-shirts and hoodies to sportswear and babywear as well as shoes and sneakers.

Kanye West has filed new trademark applications for ‘WEST DAY EVER’ and a logo that looks like a Y. The applications were filed with the USPTO on June 26th– the same day that Gap announced a partnership with his company, Yeezy LLC. Full details in the video 👇#yeezy #Kanye pic.twitter.com/wHZ50HRlee — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) July 1, 2020

It’s been a big week of Kanye who announced his intention to run for U.S. President in 2020.