Karl Lagerfeld Has Left Some Of His $300 Million Fortune To His Cat!

Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld died at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy, a fortune and some cats! Karl’s beloved cat Choupette (which means sweetheart in english), who became a pet celebrity will continue to live the lavish life as the Burmese cat will inherit a chunk of the designers estimated $300 million fortune!

The Cat can make its own way however; after appearing in a series of commercials for cars and beauty products! The cat also has about 250,000 followers on instagram!

According to CBS news, “she had been named an ambassador for French carmaker Opel, was the subject of two books and had her own line of makeup for Shu Uemura, according to Le Figaro. “

This isn’t the first time a huge amount of money has been left to an animal. As this becomes popular a “Pet Rich List” was created!

cbsnews