Kate Winslet Can Hold Her Breath For How Long?

Kate Winslet just set a Hollywood record and it's impressive

By Dirt/Divas

Not only is she badass for letting go of Jack to save herself in Titanic, but it turns out she could survive just about anything!

 

She held her breath underwater while filming Avatar 2 for 7 minutes, 14 seconds.

 

I get winded walking up the stairs!

 

 

Kate Winslet’s role in “Avatar 2” is currently a mystery but she did clarify during the interview with THR that she will be playing “A water person. I am a water person,” she said.

 

Winslet wasn’t the only actor who worked extensively underwater during the filming of the sequel. Last month, images were shared of Sigourney Weaver performing an underwater scene onset of “Avatar 2.”

 

