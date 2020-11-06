Kate Winslet Can Hold Her Breath For How Long?

Not only is she badass for letting go of Jack to save herself in Titanic, but it turns out she could survive just about anything!

She held her breath underwater while filming Avatar 2 for 7 minutes, 14 seconds.

I get winded walking up the stairs!

From Kate Winslet’s recent interview in @THR: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.” pic.twitter.com/ZYAmZdNgHS — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 26, 2020

Kate Winslet’s role in “Avatar 2” is currently a mystery but she did clarify during the interview with THR that she will be playing “A water person. I am a water person,” she said.

Winslet wasn’t the only actor who worked extensively underwater during the filming of the sequel. Last month, images were shared of Sigourney Weaver performing an underwater scene onset of “Avatar 2.”