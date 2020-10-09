Katherine McPhee Is Expecting Baby With David Foster

Congratulations to the couple who are expecting their first baby together. Katherine is 36 and David is 70 and has been married since 2019. The couple met during season 5 of American Idol when Foster acted as a mentor to McPhee.

Foster is a father to daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34 whom he shared with his second wife Rebecca Dyer. He also has daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from past relationships.