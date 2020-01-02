Kathy Griffin Got Married In Surprise New Year’s Day Wedding

Griffin married longtime boyfriend Randy Bick on New Years Day!

Griffin took to Twitter Wednesday to reveal a portion of the wedding ceremony which “was just under 14 minutes,” according to the tweet. The video shows the first minute or so of her marriage, hilariously officiated by Lily Tomlin.

“What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” Tomlin began. “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

The ceremony came just hours after Griffin announced her engagement on New Year’s Eve in a tweet. “Happy New Year! And, surprise! We’re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!,” the two said in the clip.