Kathy Griffin Got Married In Surprise New Year’s Day Wedding

Kathy Griffin celebrated the New Year with a wedding!

By Dirt/Divas

Griffin married longtime boyfriend Randy Bick on New Years Day!

Griffin took to Twitter Wednesday to reveal a portion of the wedding ceremony which “was just under 14 minutes,” according to the tweet. The video shows the first minute or so of her marriage, hilariously officiated by Lily Tomlin.

“What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” Tomlin began. “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

 

The ceremony came just hours after Griffin announced her engagement on New Year’s Eve in a tweet. “Happy New Year! And, surprise! We’re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!,” the two said in the clip.

 

